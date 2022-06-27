5 meals online food vendors should consider selling

All you have to do is make your order online, and your food will be delivered within a few minutes. Although these online vendors are very good at their food game, it's high time they add other meals to their menu. We are tired of eating the same meal every time.

Here are five meals online food vendors should consider selling:

1) Beans and corn

Adding corn to beans is one of the most delicious ways to eat beans. Adalu or Ewa alagbado are other names for this dish. Especially when consumed in the morning or afternoon, this meal has a wonderful taste.

Plantain can even be served as a side dish. Online food vendors, kindly think about including this on your menu.

2) Beans and bread

This meal is something most Nigerians fancy, so online food vendors should please do us a favor by adding it to their menu. Not just any kind of bread and beans, I mean ewa agoyin and agege bread. This local dish is very delicious and can sustain you for a long time.

3) Akara and Pap

One of the most common meals in every Nigerian family must be Pap with Akara. Most of us followed the custom of having Pap and Akara every morning while growing up.

Making Pap and Akara can be very stressful now that we're older, especially for those who live alone. Online vendors, please include it in your menu, so we don't have to stress about making the meal.

4) Yam and fried eggs

Yam and fried eggs is one Nigerian food that just makes sense, especially in the cold weather. This is one meal that online food vendors should include on their menu.

5) Swallow

You will agree that swallow needs to be added to their food menu. Eating rice every time can be very tiring. Therefore we need swallow to be added to their menu.