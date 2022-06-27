RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 meals online food vendors should consider selling

Food is life!

Fufu and Egusi soup
Fufu and Egusi soup

Food technology has advanced over the years. You don't have to go to the restaurant before eating because you can have your food delivered to your door for a small fee.

All you have to do is make your order online, and your food will be delivered within a few minutes. Although these online vendors are very good at their food game, it's high time they add other meals to their menu. We are tired of eating the same meal every time.

Here are five meals online food vendors should consider selling:

1) Beans and corn

Adding corn to beans is one of the most delicious ways to eat beans. Adalu or Ewa alagbado are other names for this dish. Especially when consumed in the morning or afternoon, this meal has a wonderful taste.

Plantain can even be served as a side dish. Online food vendors, kindly think about including this on your menu.

Beans and Corn
Beans and Corn ece-auto-gen

2) Beans and bread

This meal is something most Nigerians fancy, so online food vendors should please do us a favor by adding it to their menu. Not just any kind of bread and beans, I mean ewa agoyin and agege bread. This local dish is very delicious and can sustain you for a long time.

Bread and Beans. [allnigerianfoods]
Bread and Beans. [allnigerianfoods] Pulse Nigeria

3) Akara and Pap

One of the most common meals in every Nigerian family must be Pap with Akara. Most of us followed the custom of having Pap and Akara every morning while growing up.

Making Pap and Akara can be very stressful now that we're older, especially for those who live alone. Online vendors, please include it in your menu, so we don't have to stress about making the meal.

Pap and Akara (Illustration)
Pap and Akara (Illustration) ece-auto-gen

4) Yam and fried eggs

Yam and fried eggs is one Nigerian food that just makes sense, especially in the cold weather. This is one meal that online food vendors should include on their menu.

Yam and Egg sauce. [nativesrestaurant]
Yam and Egg sauce. [nativesrestaurant] Pulse Nigeria

5) Swallow

You will agree that swallow needs to be added to their food menu. Eating rice every time can be very tiring. Therefore we need swallow to be added to their menu.

Examples of swallows we need in their menu are amala, eba, and pounded yam. In addition, they should also make provision for good soups that can be eaten with the swallow. e.g efo riro and edikangikong.

Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

