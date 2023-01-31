ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 best cities in the world to visit if you love food

Temi Iwalaiye

Food and travel go hand in hand; you don’t want to travel to a country or city where you can’t eat their food. Plus, food can even make you travel to certain places.

A restaurant in New York [Vogue]
A restaurant in New York [Vogue]

Asher and Lyrics compiled a global foodie index of 150 countries and came up with the best cities to travel to if you love food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The analysis was based on the variety of cuisine, cost per meal, number of Michelin-star restaurants, and the number of restaurants in the city.

Here are the world’s best restaurants.

Tokyo is the best city for food tourist [Japanrailpass]
Tokyo is the best city for food tourist [Japanrailpass] Pulse Nigeria

Tokyo, Japan has the most Michelin-star restaurants in the world -436 A+ Michelin-star restaurants. Have you seen how fancy Japanese chefs can be? 13 of the best restaurants in the world are in Tokyo. A typical meal is $52 for two people. That’s about ₦23,000. Tokyo has about 12,000 restaurants. Many countries' meals are sold in Tokyo restaurants.

Paris is the centre of good food [femalefoodie]
Paris is the centre of good food [femalefoodie] Pulse Nigeria

Paris, France has a lot of Michelin star restaurants, no surprises there, with 423 A+ Michelin star restaurants. 9 of the world’s best restaurants are in Paris, but the food is on the high side: it costs about $69 for two. That’s about ₦31,000.

Bangkok has many delicious meals [Insider]
Bangkok has many delicious meals [Insider] Pulse Nigeria

Bangkok, Thailand is also a great place for foodies. They have a variety of cuisines, not to mention street food. Bangkok has 161 A- Michelin-star restaurants and 15 of the world's best restaurants, even more than Tokyo. Food is also incredibly cheap. It costs about $24 for two people to eat in Bangkok, that’s about ₦11,000.

A restaurant in New York [Vogue]
A restaurant in New York [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria

New York City in the US has the most Michelin-star restaurants in the world, 452. five of the world’s best restaurants are in New York. Meals are very expensive. It costs about $100, that’s ₦46,000 for two people.

Phuket, Thailand is the fifth-best city for foodies in the world. It has just 47 Michelin-star restaurants, but Phuket has over 34,000 restaurants (more than any city on the list) and meals cost less than $20.

Cape Town, South Africa is number 91 on the list, and it has three of the world's best restaurants.

Marrakech, Morroco also has many delectable meals, and it is number 134 on the list.

Durban, South Africa is number 145.

Lagos, Nigeria is number 146.

Senegal, Dakar is rated 148.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

5 best cities in the world to visit if you love food

5 best cities in the world to visit if you love food

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her

10 signs your mother-in-law is jealous of you and how to deal with her

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

5 funniest and most educative replies to over-flogged relationship issues on Twitter

5 funniest and most educative replies to over-flogged relationship issues on Twitter

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Health benefits of African star apple/Agbalumo/Udara [Kitchen butterfly]

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

Here are some funny quips from Tinubu

The 5 funniest things Tinubu has said while campaigning for presidency

Why you should start using onion water now! [Ohamsgist]

Onion Water: Why you should start using this now!