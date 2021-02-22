Lagos state is a beautiful coastal city with so many beaches around.

But you don't always have to take a boat to get to some good public and private beaches. Below is a list of beaches you can get to with just public transport or maybe private.

1. Coconut Beach

Coconut Beach is located in the coastal town of Badagry, west of Lagos. The beach is attractively set in an area surrounded by coconut trees.

About 20 miles towards the border of Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, Coconut Beach is accessible through the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Coconut Beach. [coconutbeachlodge]

2. La Campagne Tropicana Beach

La Campagne Tropicana Beach is one of the leading beaches in Lagos offering swimming, canoeing, hiking, hunting or ocean fishing and relaxation.

It is is a 65-acre tranquil paradise located just an hour’s drive from Victoria Island in Lagos State. Some of the activities you can enjoy at this exciting place are canoeing, hiking, hunting, horse riding, beach volleyball, beach football, snorkelling and ocean water fishing. There are also African-themed villas where you can stay while you enjoy your vacation.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach. [travel.jumia]

3. Shiro/Hard Rock Cafe Beach

Popular Lagos 'it' place, Hard Rock Cafe just opened their beach to the public.

Located on Victoria Island, Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is right in the centre of one of the most exclusive areas in Nigeria. Luckily you can get there by public transport too!

Shiro/Hard Rock Cafe Beach. [tripadvisor]

4. Atican

The Atican Beach Resort is nestled along Abraham Adesanya Road, Ajah, Lagos. It is a private and beautiful beach, lying on the coast of the Atlantic.

Be prepared to journey for a long time though.

Atican Beach Resort. [hotels]

5. Akodo Beach

The Akodo beach is located off Lekki-Epe expressway, Akodo, Lagos.

Modern facilities and equipment line the beach. A natural pool is also a popular spot along this beach to take a dip in the sea. Chalets are also prevalent at the Akodo Beach.