3 similarities between Igbo and Yoruba

The two ethnic groups established trading routes even before colonization. They are known to share a passion for the industry; they are both welcoming, accommodating, and peace-loving; there is no record of war between the Igbos and the Yorubas despite occupying the same southern part.

Below are three similarities between Igbo and Yoruba;

1. Language

Language is a major factor that aids communication between two people. The Igbo and Yoruba people have very similar ways of pronouncing certain words, making you wonder if they were from the same origin.

Words like "amen" is pronounced "Ase" in Yoruba and "Ise" in Igbo, "Twin" is "Ejire" in Yoruba and "Ejime/ejima" in Igbo, "ear" is "eti" in Yoruba and "nti" in Igbo. This goes to show the huge similarity in the languages of both cultures.

2. Religion

Igbo and Yoruba people predominantly consist of Christians. There are smaller units of traditional worshippers and Muslims, but religion is one of the key similarities of both cultures.

A typical Igbo family is made up of devoted Christians, and a typical Yoruba family isn't so far from that. Both cultures value spirituality and religion and are devoted to their religious beliefs.

3. Family

Family is the foundation of Yoruba and Igbo culture, and the Father dominates the families. Children are brought up to value family, attend large family gatherings, and learn to interact with their extended family members and elders.