RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 similarities between Igbo and Yoruba

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Igbo's and Yoruba's are believed to have the same ancestry and are the oldest inhabitants of the southern part of Nigeria.

Yoruba people
Yoruba people

Nigeria is a culturally diverse country with three major ethnic groups that are somewhat similar in several ways than you can imagine.

Recommended articles

The two ethnic groups established trading routes even before colonization. They are known to share a passion for the industry; they are both welcoming, accommodating, and peace-loving; there is no record of war between the Igbos and the Yorubas despite occupying the same southern part.

Below are three similarities between Igbo and Yoruba;

Language is a major factor that aids communication between two people. The Igbo and Yoruba people have very similar ways of pronouncing certain words, making you wonder if they were from the same origin.

Words like "amen" is pronounced "Ase" in Yoruba and "Ise" in Igbo, "Twin" is "Ejire" in Yoruba and "Ejime/ejima" in Igbo, "ear" is "eti" in Yoruba and "nti" in Igbo. This goes to show the huge similarity in the languages of both cultures.

Igbo and Yoruba people predominantly consist of Christians. There are smaller units of traditional worshippers and Muslims, but religion is one of the key similarities of both cultures.

A typical Igbo family is made up of devoted Christians, and a typical Yoruba family isn't so far from that. Both cultures value spirituality and religion and are devoted to their religious beliefs.

___8849831___2018___9___13___15___igbo-tribe-
___8849831___2018___9___13___15___igbo-tribe- ece-auto-gen

Family is the foundation of Yoruba and Igbo culture, and the Father dominates the families. Children are brought up to value family, attend large family gatherings, and learn to interact with their extended family members and elders.

Family is also the defining unit that teaches young ones the culture, beliefs, and moral system in both cultures. A typical Igbo or Yoruba person loves their family and places them above everything else.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 similarities between Igbo and Yoruba

3 similarities between Igbo and Yoruba

Ladies! Here's one major reason guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after some time

Ladies! Here's one major reason guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after some time

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

Learn about fraysexuality: A sexual orientation where a person enjoys s*x with people with whom they have no feelings

Learn about fraysexuality: A sexual orientation where a person enjoys s*x with people with whom they have no feelings

Some amazing facts about spray-on dress Bella Hadid wore at Coperni fashion show

Some amazing facts about spray-on dress Bella Hadid wore at Coperni fashion show

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Wonderland Lagos 2022: The most exciting holiday experience to storm Lagos Nigeria

Wonderland Lagos 2022: The most exciting holiday experience to storm Lagos Nigeria

All of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s BBNaija eviction outfits - Spoiler alert! He slayed every time

All of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s BBNaija eviction outfits - Spoiler alert! He slayed every time

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

5 African countries to travel to by road

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

Nigeria's indepedence at 1960 [Credit - Nigerian Archives]

Independence Day: 15 photos of Nigerians celebrating Independence day in 1960

[The Guardian Nigeria]

Here are 5 side-effects of eating beans

Annang: A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of one of Africa's wisest people [Hometown]

A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of Annang people