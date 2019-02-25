From words to concepts, here are 10 slang translations for Ghana and Nigeria.

1. Mini bus

Mini buses are referred to as many things in Africa. They are a staple means of commercial transport in almost every country on the continent, so it's normal that each place has a name for it. In Nigeria, they are referred to Danfo, while on the streets of Ghana, they are called "Tro tro" or "Trosky".called many things around the continent﻿.

2. Street football

Kids in Africa play street football often, however, Nigerian children call it "monkey post" while Ghanaian kids call it "Gutter-to-gutter".

3. Local restaurant

Those street-side joints or shacks where food is sold are called "chopbar" in Ghana while they are called "mama put" or "buka" in Nigeria. They are very common in both countries.

4. Friend

A casual slang for friend in Ghana is "chale" but in Nigeria, "padi".

5. Old phone (Not a smart phone)

Any phone that isn't a smart phone is referred to as a "palasa" in Nigerian slang but called a "battle commander" in Ghana.

6. White person

The common term used to describe a white person in Nigeria is "Oyibo" while in Ghana, it is "Obroni". Both are non-malicious and strictly descriptive.

7. Greedy person

"Eye red" is used to describe a greedy or selfish person in Ghana, while a Nigerian could typically say "Long throat".

8. Liquor

The hot locally distilled liquor, made from palm trees, is called "akpeteshie" everywhere in Ghana, but is called "kai kai" in Nigeria.

9. "My bus stop"

When in a commercial bus, a passenger in most parts of Nigeria would indicate to the driver or conductor that he/she is at their stop by saying "Owa" which means "I want to alight" in Yoruba. While in Ghana, they would typically say "ewomu" to the conductor, literally meaning "it is inside" in Twi.

10. England

While a Nigerian would refer to the UK as "Jand", a Ghanaian would refer to it as "Babylon".