Recipe of the day: How to prepare beef burritos at home

Burritos are easy to make and you can enjoy the tex-mex delicacy from the comfort of your home!
35 minutes
Main meal
Mexican
Frying
6 servings
1 pound ground beef
1 envelope taco seasoning
1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
6 flour tortillas (12 inches), warmed
1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
4 teaspoons canola oil
Sour cream and salsa
1. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning. In a small saucepan, cook refried beans over medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes or until heated through.
2. Spoon about 1/3 cup of beans off-center on each tortilla; top with 1/4 cup beef mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold sides and ends of tortillas over filling and roll up.
3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown burritos in oil on all sides. Serve with sour cream and salsa.