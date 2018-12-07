Recipe of the day: How to prepare beef burritos at home

news

Cooking time

35 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Mexican

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 envelope taco seasoning

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

6 flour tortillas (12 inches), warmed

1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

4 teaspoons canola oil

Sour cream and salsa

Instructions

1. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning. In a small saucepan, cook refried beans over medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes or until heated through.

2. Spoon about 1/3 cup of beans off-center on each tortilla; top with 1/4 cup beef mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold sides and ends of tortillas over filling and roll up.

3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown burritos in oil on all sides. Serve with sour cream and salsa.