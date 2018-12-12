Recipe of the day: How to make beer battered fried fish

news

Cooking time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign/continental

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Ingredients

500g (1.1 lbs) Fish One can of beer of any brand 10 tablespoons plain flour Seasoning 1 medium onion (cut into chunks) Vegetable oil

Instructions

1. Cut the fish into thin slices.

2. In a bowl, crush the stock cubes and add some ground pepper. Also add 2 tablespoons of flour and set aside.

3. Season the fish with the mix and set aside.

4. Heat a pan of vegetable oil. The oil should be 2 to 3 inches deep.

5. In a separate bowl, pour the remaining flour and add some of the seasoning to it.

ALSO READ: How to prepare KFC style chicken nuggets

6. Add small quantities of beer at a time to the seasoned flour and mix till you get a batter similar to pancake batter.

7. When the oil is hot, dab a piece of fish in the seasoned flour till it covers all the fish. Then dip the dabbed fish fully in the batter before putting it in the oil. Repeat the process for as many pieces of fish that can fit into the pan without overcrowding.

8. Fry at medium heat till light brown and crispy.

9. Remove and allow to drain in paper towels.

Serve your beer battered fish with chips or rice!