Recipe of the day: How to make beer battered fried fish

Beer Battered fish is crispy fried fish with a beer-laden twist. Try it and find out.
30 minutes
Appetizer
Foreign/continental
Frying
6 servings
|500g (1.1 lbs) Fish
|One can of beer of any brand
|10 tablespoons plain flour
|Seasoning
|1 medium onion (cut into chunks)
|Vegetable oil
1. Cut the fish into thin slices.
2. In a bowl, crush the stock cubes and add some ground pepper. Also add 2 tablespoons of flour and set aside.
3. Season the fish with the mix and set aside.
4. Heat a pan of vegetable oil. The oil should be 2 to 3 inches deep.
5. In a separate bowl, pour the remaining flour and add some of the seasoning to it.
6. Add small quantities of beer at a time to the seasoned flour and mix till you get a batter similar to pancake batter.
7. When the oil is hot, dab a piece of fish in the seasoned flour till it covers all the fish. Then dip the dabbed fish fully in the batter before putting it in the oil. Repeat the process for as many pieces of fish that can fit into the pan without overcrowding.
8. Fry at medium heat till light brown and crispy.
9. Remove and allow to drain in paper towels.
Serve your beer battered fish with chips or rice!