Crater Literary Festival comes to Enugu for the second time

Who ever said Nigerians don't like to read? For the Southeastern indigenes, you don't have to go too far.

The Crater Literary Festival is a two-day celebration of every form of literature, art, and theatre.

Major cities in Nigeria are jumping on the literary festival train, making "Literary Coachella" accessible to enthusiasts aLl around the country. In July, Abuja organized its very first literary festival, ALitFest18, and in early September, we celebrated the success of KabaFest in Kaduna.

Now, we anticipate the second edition of Crater Literary Festival slated to hold between December 7-8.

This year's theme explores The Landscape of Creativity.

Crater Library Festival 2018 will feature novelists, poets, illustrators, spoken word artists, publishers, coming together to share their works and ideas on how to boost the creative industry in southeast Nigeria.

This year's second edition will hold at the National Library Conference hall, Independence Layout, Enugu and panel discussions and conversations will focus on the "role of creativity in national development".

The short but exciting festival will feature engaging panel discussions authors, publishers, comic illustrators, and librarians; 4 book reading sessions; Fiction writing class; Poetry writing class; Poetry performance; an art exhibition; a tour of the national library; drama and dance; as well as stimulating literary games.

We expect that more writers and creative artists resident in south-east Nigeria will gain more publicity and Enugu state will also get a boost in well-needed literary tourism.

It's also a great excuse to travel to the South-East to see all the native food, tourist attractions and culture it has within its loins.

