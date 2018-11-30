5 affordable family vacations you can make in Africa this December

news

Many destinations in Africa are actually considered hidden gems, especially to fellow Africans. However, you can discover these budget-friendly places this December.

Not many Africans are interested in exploring Africa for various reasons, but there are so many destinations that would be so great for a family vacation.

1. Benin Republic- Pendjari National Park

The Pendjari National Park is probably the best park in West Africa and one of the few places to have a safari in West Africa . Wildlife in Pendjari ranges from lions to elephants to cheetahs to baboons – and plenty more for those with the patience to seek it. Surrounded by breathtaking Atakora mountains, the park has great infrastructure, sensational guides and accommodation right at the heart of the park to enjoy drives at sunrise and sunset, when wildlife is at its best. People of all ages would love camping and sighting all the different species of animals.

2. Nigeria- Tinapa business resort

Tinapa is one of the top places to visit in the tourism hub that is Cross River and is appropriate for all ages. Located 10km from Calabar, Tinapa Resort is an integrated business and leisure resort established by the government of Cross River. One of the most popular attractions here is the water themed park. However, there are many world class facilities like a hotel, arcade, ampitheatre and so on. It is also in close proximity to the beach so every age group can enjoy.

3. Zambia/Zimbabwe- Victoria falls

Visiting Zambia to see Victoria Falls is an experience everyone in Africa should have. The Devil's Pool at Victoria falls is one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in Africa ! This naturally formed rock pool is located at the very edge of the majestic Victoria Falls on the Zambia side (the other side of the falls is in Zimbabwe). Swimming can only take place between September and December when a natural rock barrier forms, but it is still extremely dangerous.

Suggested accommodation is the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, an exclusive, all-inclusive retreat facilitating your Victoria Falls experience and the safari.

4. Nigeria- Yankari Game Reserve

Yankari Game Reserve is an adventure hub for the whole family. It is a large wildlife park located in the south-central part of Bauchi State, Nigeria. It covers an area of about 2,244 square kilometres (866 sq mi) and is home to several natural warm water springs, as well as a wide variety of flora and fauna. The reserve is also a vast village to animals such as primates, waterbucks, bushbucks, oribi, crocodiles, hippopotamus, roan gazelle, wild ox and countless species of monkeys.

5. South Africa- Durban and Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga , you could spend a relaxing day at Casa do Sol Resort, visit Bourke's luck, explore the spectacular mountains of Panorama Route Tour, visit the culturally rich Shangana Village, experience the Boma Braai, go ziplining, and have an exceptional lunch at the View Restaurant.