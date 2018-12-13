Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

4 of the most expensive Nigerian paintings auctioned in recent times

4 of the most expensive Nigerian paintings auctioned in recent times

These are paintings by Nigerian-born artists which have broken recent records.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Drown by Njideka Akunyili Crosby play

Drown by Njideka Akunyili Crosby

(Njideka Akunyili)

The names behind these record breaking artworks are the new royalty of the art world. Read about the most expensive Nigerian paintings auctioned in recent times.

1. Bush babies - N1.2 billion

Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s 2017 piece valued at $3.4 million is her highest selling artwork. Its called Bush babies play

Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s 2017 piece valued at $3.4 million is her highest selling artwork. Its called Bush babies

In this list, Nigerian-born painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby, daughter of the late Prof. Dora Nkem Akunyili leads with the most number of paintings. In September of this year, her painting, Bush Babies, was acquired at a record-breaking $3.4 million at Sotheby’s art house in New York, making it the most expensive Nigerian art sold at an auction.

Sotheby's described Akunyili Crosby as "the most valuable Nigerian artist ever and one of the most valuable female artists of all time".

2. The Beautyful Ones - N1.1 billion

play The Beautyful Ones by Njideka Akunyili Crosby (Njideka Akunyili)

 

This mixed media painting is another gem from Njideka Akunyili Crosby, depicting the artist's older sister. The painting sold for $3,075,774 at Christie’s London in 2017. Akunyili Crosby made The Beautyful Ones in 2012 during her residency at the Studio Museum in Harlem, and has turned it into a series of paintings.

3. Tutu - N508 million

Adetutu Ademiluyi: The woman behind the N508m painting play

Adetutu Ademiluyi: The woman behind the N508m painting

(Reuter/Peter Nicholls)

In 1973, veteran contemporary artist Late Ben Enwonwu created a Nigerian masterpiece, Tutu, which is ranked on the same level as the Mona Lisa by art collectors. In March 2018, the 1974 portrait broke previous records, selling for $1.68 million at Bonhams.

ALSO READ: The woman behind the N508m painting 'Tutu'

4. Drown - N400.8 million

Drown by Njideka Akunyili Crosby play Drown by Njideka Akunyili Crosby (Njideka Akunyili)

Drown is another masterpiece from Njideka Akunyili Crosby. In usual fashion, it is a beautiful picture that draws on the life of the artist — this time a portrait of the artist and her husband — made up of a collage that tells the political history of Nigeria. Drown sold for $1,092,500 at Sotheby's New York in 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
2 Ika tribe: A brief walk into the lives of this ethnic groupbullet
3 World's Tallest Building Jeddah Tower to surpass Burj Khalifa in 2020bullet

Related Articles

Njideka Akunyili Crosby Dora Akunyili's daughter's artwork sells for N1.2bn
Adetutu Ademiluyi The woman behind the N508m painting 'Tutu'
Art Lovers Nigerian contemporary artists you should know
Chief Lady Afi Ekong Meet the first Nigerian female artist and owner of the first private owned gallery
Toyin Ojih Odutola Meet the 32-yr-old Nigerian artist painting slaves as royals
Chale Wote 2018 ICYMI: The eccentric Ghanaian street art festival transcends languages
Nsibidi Do you know about the ancient Igbo system of writing?
Art meets Fashion Laolu Senbanjo's unique body art makes NYFW debut in a big way
Banksy Painting shreds itself immediately after being sold for £1.042 Million at auction

Travel, Arts & Culture

What lies behind the disturbing footage of Nigerians scooping oil from gutters?
What lies behind the disturbing footage of Nigerians scooping oil from gutters?
Germany battles a massive chocolate spill on its streets
After vegetable oil spill in Nigeria, Germany battles a massive chocolate spill on its streets
Recipe of the day: How to make beer battered fried fish
Recipe of the day: How to make beer battered fried fish
Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for
Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for
X
Advertisement