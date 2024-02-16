ADVERTISEMENT
Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to Dune 2 world premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Zendaya wore a robot-like outfit for the London premiere of her upcoming movie, Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]
Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]

Zendaya, an award-winning American actress, consistently tops best-dressed lists. Though inspired by a vintage Thierry Mugler piece from their Fall/Winter 1995 collection, her look seemed plucked straight from a sci-fi film.

The outfit debuted in 1995 [Vogue]
The outfit debuted in 1995 [Vogue]
The outfit was first worn by German model Nadja Auermann. It was a co-design by Auermann and aircraft bodywork specialist Jean-Pierre Delcros, drawing inspiration from the hyperrealistic depictions of female robots ("gynoids") by Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama.

Kudos to Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, whose work with her is consistently brilliant. Roach deserves praise for sourcing the unique piece and creatively styling it. Zendaya undoubtedly turned heads and sparked conversation. She wore light, soft makeup and styled her hair in a beautiful low bun with a side part.

This robotic suit wasn't Zendaya's only look of the night. The "Dune" star switched it up in a sleek little black dress with an asymmetrical cowl neckline.

Zendaya's second look [Elle]
Zendaya's second look [Elle]

Her fashion choices for the "Dune Two" press run have been daring, reflecting the film's sci-fi, fictional setting. From a gown by Nigerian designer Tori Sheju featuring circles and knots to this robotic outfit, her looks embody the movie's edginess.

What are your thoughts on Zendaya's Dune premiere outfit?

