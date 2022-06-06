RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Top 5 celebrity stylists in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

It is not about what you wear but how you wear it.

These stylists are at the top of the styling game [Instagram]
These stylists are at the top of the styling game [Instagram]

Putting a look together is not easy, especially when you are a busy celebrity whose images and appearance is of utmost importance.

Celebrities seek the help of experts known as stylists. Stylists are a must-have for every celebrity and in Nigeria, certain stylists are at the top of the league.

Here are the top 5 celebrity stylists in Nigeria;

Medlin is a stylist every celebrity would want on their payroll.We cannot be having a conversation about styling in Nigeria without Medlin Boss.

There is no famous Nigerian actress that hasn’t been styled by Medlin Boss, from Tacha to Ini Edo to Nancy Isime, all of them can boast of MedlinBoss' styling.

Known for her wide pants and structured gown,s Medlin is a pro at what she does.

Yolanda is an award-winning wardrobe stylist known for shows like King of Boys, Castle & Castle and even Blood Sisters.

Outfits styled by Yolana are always classy and refined.

Her celebrity roster includes Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw and Venita Akpofure. Most of Nengi Hampson’s red carpet looks can be attributed to the styling of Yolanda.

You know those fabulous looks we see on Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien and Tems?Well, we have Dami Oke to thank for it.

Even if for just the work she does on Toke who looks fabulous all the time, Dami Oke certainly deserves some accolades.

Her expertise is in mixing and matching luxury brands.

As he popularly says 'no swanky no styling'. Swanky is known for styling celebrities like Erica Nlewedim, Idia Aisien, Nengi and Mercy Eke.

Word on the streets is that Swanky Jerry does not come cheap. He is also known for making bold fashion choices.

Even though we are not a big fan of his style which includes pulling his trousers up to his stomach, we certainly love his styling which always comes out clean, crisp and classy.

Celebrities on his roster are Nancy Isime, Dakore Egbuson and Rita Dominic and many more.

Getting a personal picture of the person in charge of Flo's styling was a hassle but one thing is for sure, Flo certainly knows fashion.

He has been in the fashion industry for a long time and can be credited with some looks from Omotola, Mercy Eke, Maria Chike Benjamin, Liquorose and Nengi.

He is good at colour blocking - when it comes to putting vibrant colours together, you have to give it up to Flo.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

