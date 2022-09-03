RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week and certainly another slay.

The pictures of the week [Instagram]
The pictures of the week [Instagram]

Celebrities trooped in and out for events, birthdays and just good ol’ photoshoots.

Recommended articles

As usual, we have our collection of the best pictures of the week.

Mercy made us green with envy in this beautiful green gown she wore for her birthday.

Did anyone say hot girl summer? Summer may be over but Angel is still turning up the heat.

Maria was aso-ebi fantastic in this nude-coloured gown.

Lola served it hot and fiery for her 50th birthday.

Nengi put her foot on our neck and refused to let it up in this green two-piece.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

Excitement, high expectations, as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins

Excitement, high expectations, as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

Mercy Johnson's birthday pictures are giving bridal inspiration

Mercy Johnson's birthday pictures are giving bridal inspiration

How important is the vagina's length and depth during s*x?

How important is the vagina's length and depth during s*x?

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling

5 best ways to naturally prevent your shoes from smelling

Trending

These aso-oke styles are perfect [Instagram]

5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride

Modella, Groovy and Bella's outfits were the best [Twitter/tecnong]

BBNaija 5th Saturday night party: Best dressed beach-themed housemates

The best and worst dressed celebrities at the MTV VMAs [Instagram]

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 2022 MTV VMAs

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram