Celebrities trooped in and out for events, birthdays and just good ol’ photoshoots.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week and certainly another slay.
As usual, we have our collection of the best pictures of the week.
Mercy Johnson
Mercy made us green with envy in this beautiful green gown she wore for her birthday.
Angel Smith
Did anyone say hot girl summer? Summer may be over but Angel is still turning up the heat.
Maria Chike
Maria was aso-ebi fantastic in this nude-coloured gown.
Lola Omotayo
Lola served it hot and fiery for her 50th birthday.
Nengi
Nengi put her foot on our neck and refused to let it up in this green two-piece.
