Do you have an interesting project in your drawer?

Something that is not seen anywhere else online?

An aesthetic statement or a story that moves the audience?

Then, this is the opportunity for you to participate in a fashion film training program and eventually be in the running to win the Vlisco&co’s Fashion Film Award 2020.

Who are we looking for?

Curious minds and creative individuals who are authentic, innovative and daring. Someone who possesses some filming skills and would like to develop further through experimentation.

What is the program like?

The most talented applicants will be invited to participate in a fashion film workshop, led by a group of experts like Dafe Oboro. Application and training are free of charge, we will be providing the necessary equipment’s for the workshop. Successful participants will receive funding to develop new fashion films that are powerful with uncompromising aesthetics and compelling storytelling.

Fashion film workshop is set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria from 19-02-2020 to 23-02-2020. (Please make sure you are available during these dates before applying)

The Vlisco&co Fashion Film call for entries

Winning the Vlisco&co’s Fashion Film Award 2020:

The winner with the best film will have a special screening session, a chance to join a film study program in Europe and be part of the jury for the next Vlisco&co’s Fashion Film Award.

Deadline for applications: 24-12-2019

Click here now to apply: https://vliscoandco.typeform.com/to/M3bqtG

For further information on Vlisco&co click here http://www.vliscoandco.com

