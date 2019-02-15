The ultimate Election Day style guide

The Presidential elections will be taking place tomorrow and we have the ultimate style guide to ensure you're comfortable and chic when it comes to casting your vote.

So, you have registered, gotten your PVC, researched the candidates and looked up your nearest polling station, made a plan to get there on Saturday 16th. Ready to vote? Not yet. There’s one last pre-vote item to check off your Election Day to-do list: Deciding what to wear.

Don't wear Political Garb

What you wear to the polls certainly matters. It is advisable to not wear gear that aligns you with a particular party, mostly for your own safety. This can include simply wearing political garb like buttons, T-shirts and hats emblazoned with your chosen candidate's name or political party of choice. These polling fashion rules are not only to protect you but that everyone can vote in peace and free from intimidation.

Ideally, once you enter the polling place, it’s this sacred place where you can find peace and vote for your representative, free from voter pressure or intimidation or confusion.

However, we know the reality might be significantly different but it's best to protect yourself regardless.

Don't Wear Camo

We all know that civilians are banned from wearing camouflage but it''s time to take a refresher course on why exactly. There will be a heavy military presence during elections and you do NOT want to be caught on the wrong side of this law.

Section 110(1) of the Criminal Code makes it unlawful for any person who is not serving in any of the armed forces in Nigeria to wear the uniform of the armed forces, or any part of the uniform of such forces, or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of such uniforms. Camouflage is a part of the military uniform and so it falls under this law. However, there are 2 exceptions: i) if it is worn with the permission and consent of the President or Governor of a State, ii) that it is not applicable if it is worn in the course of a stage play or in any bona fide public entertainment. (emphasis ours). The penalty for this is 1 month imprisonment or a fine of N10 (Ten Naira)

Section 251 of the Criminal Code states that any person who, not being a person serving in any of the armed or police forces of Nigeria, wears the uniform of any of these forces, or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of any such uniform, in such manner or in such circumstances as to be likely to bring contempt on that uniform, or employs any other person so to wear such uniform or dress, is guilty of a simple offence, and is liable to imprisonment for three months or to a fine of N40 (Forty Naira). No exception here, so it would seem that this section is used as a way to limit the exception in Section 110 i.e. you can wear the uniform in the course of bonafide public entertainment…but not if it brings the uniform into contempt.

Section 110(1) is replicated in Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, however the penalty for the offence is 2 years imprisonment with no option of a fine.

So, yes there are laws which prevent civilians from wearing army camouflage and on election day, it's best to stay well clear.

Be Comfortable

Next, you have to make sure you wear something comfortable. Voting can be a stressful experience with big crowds and long queues, you want to make sure that whatever you are wearing is comfortable and easy to move in.