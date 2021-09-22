The designers used to portray high-powered women in Nollywood movies and series

Workwear looks have moved away from conventional black suits to well-tailored, striking, yet not over the top or unprofessional dresses and suits.

Who does the costume designer go to for these high powered women outfits?

In 'Castle & Castle', a Lagos based law firm is run by a husband and wife, Tega and Remi Castle.

Remi is played by Dakore Egbuson, for some of her outfits she wears Lady Biba’s corporate gowns and suits. Every time, Remi is on our screens, her outfit reminds us that she is the boss.

'Smart Money Woman' is a series adaptation of the same-titled book by Arese Agwu dealing with the lives of women in Lagos trying to navigate their finances and relationships. A lot of the outfits are from the corporate clothing brand, Lady Biba.

Lady Biba captures what it means to be a working-class, fashionable woman with classic wears that are so popular among famous personalities like Adesua Etomi, Idia Aisien, Dorathy Bachor and Diane Russet.

In ‘Lion Heart’, starring Genevieve Nnaji, Pete Edochie and a host of other legends in the movie industry, Genevieve sought the help of designer Elvira Jude.

In the movie, Genevieve (Adaeze Obiagu in the movie) attempts to save her ailing father’s transport company from collapsing.

Jude understood the essence of a powerful woman in calm hues and structured outfits.

Finally, in King of Boys, Jumoke Randle played by Nse Ikpe-Etim is a woman desperately trying to ensure her husband does not lose the election.

She is ready for battle in corporate attires with slightly exaggerated sleeves, bright colours and fiercely red lipstick.