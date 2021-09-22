RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The designers used to portray high-powered women in Nollywood movies and series

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Women are acting as powerful characters in Nollywood movies and their outfits should match the role.

Lionheart-feature-pic-720x601
Lionheart-feature-pic-720x601

Recently released TV shows like 'Castle & Castle',' Smart Money Woman', 'King of Boys' and even the critically acclaimed movie, 'Lion Heart' portray women as powerful immutable forces and high powered executives with influential positions. .

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

Workwear looks have moved away from conventional black suits to well-tailored, striking, yet not over the top or unprofessional dresses and suits.

Who does the costume designer go to for these high powered women outfits?

In 'Castle & Castle', a Lagos based law firm is run by a husband and wife, Tega and Remi Castle.

Remi is played by Dakore Egbuson, for some of her outfits she wears Lady Biba’s corporate gowns and suits. Every time, Remi is on our screens, her outfit reminds us that she is the boss.

Dakore Egbuson in Lady Biba on Castle & Castle [Instagram/Lady Biba]
Dakore Egbuson in Lady Biba on Castle & Castle [Instagram/Lady Biba] Pulse Nigeria

'Smart Money Woman' is a series adaptation of the same-titled book by Arese Agwu dealing with the lives of women in Lagos trying to navigate their finances and relationships. A lot of the outfits are from the corporate clothing brand, Lady Biba.

Lala Akindoju in Lady Biba for Smart Money Arese [Instagram/Lady Biba]
Lala Akindoju in Lady Biba for Smart Money Arese [Instagram/Lady Biba] Pulse Nigeria

Lady Biba captures what it means to be a working-class, fashionable woman with classic wears that are so popular among famous personalities like Adesua Etomi, Idia Aisien, Dorathy Bachor and Diane Russet.

In ‘Lion Heart’, starring Genevieve Nnaji, Pete Edochie and a host of other legends in the movie industry, Genevieve sought the help of designer Elvira Jude.

www.instagram.com

In the movie, Genevieve (Adaeze Obiagu in the movie) attempts to save her ailing father’s transport company from collapsing.

www.instagram.com

Jude understood the essence of a powerful woman in calm hues and structured outfits.

www.instagram.com

Finally, in King of Boys, Jumoke Randle played by Nse Ikpe-Etim is a woman desperately trying to ensure her husband does not lose the election.

Nse Ikpe-Etim outfits reflected her role [instagram/nse]
Nse Ikpe-Etim outfits reflected her role [instagram/nse] Pulse Nigeria

She is ready for battle in corporate attires with slightly exaggerated sleeves, bright colours and fiercely red lipstick.

Costuming is the important because costumes tell stories. The right costume portrays movie characters correctly and, undoubtedly the costume designers and fashion designers understood the assignment in these movies.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

INEC temporarily suspends PVC registration nationwide

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

Trending

Style Inspiration: 5 times Nigerian celebrities recreated Beyonce's outfits

Nengi and Beyonce posing alike [instagram]

MBGN 2021: Contestants dress to impress in traditional attires

MBGN contestants in their traditional attires

Style Inspiration: Funke Akindele in pantsuits and two-piece pants set

Funke Akindele in pantsuits or two-piece sets [instagram]

A look into the iconic fashion of the 90s

Aaliyah, Will Smith typified the 90s [pinterest]