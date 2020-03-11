Gone were the days where the major purpose of wearing a scarf was just to cover your hair.

Now, they have become more versatile and easily fashionable and can be rocked on both formal and casual outfits.

They can effortlessly be paired with your corporate outfit to your place of work to dinner dates with friends and family.

All that is required is some creativity and you’d be amazed as to how you can tie your scarf.

Tying scarves require a certain kind of skill and if you can pull it off rightly, you are going to be looking classing all day every day.

Popular on Instagram for her creative ways of showing us how versatile tying of scarves can be, Yasmine (___enimsay), shows different ways you can tie your scarf and still look chic and classy. She makes use of long scarves in order to be able to achieve all these looks

See pictures below and get inspired:

Watch this tutorial video on how to tie your turban