Jackie Aina is a Nigerian-American Youtuber, influencer, makeup artist and an overall creative woman.
Style Inspiration: 5 times Jackie Aina looked lavishly luxurious
Here are five times Jackie looked luxurious.
A cursory stroll into Jackie’s Instagram account will have you swimming in luxurious content. Her outfits cost hundreds and thousands of dollars, not to mention her shoes and bags.
Jackie is our inspiration never to compromise on luxury;
1. Lushly pink
For the met gala, Jackie wore this lush pink silk gown made by Fe Noel.
2. Perfect blue
Jackie is perfect in this blue suit from Marcell Von Berlin.
3. Golden Jackie
Jackie looks as expensive as you can get in this shimmering gown, and a collection of shoes that says, 'I have money.'
4. Channelling Marilyn
Jackie channels her inner Marilyn Monroe in this gown by Albina Dylan.
5. It's all about fur
Jackie is rich and plum in this bodysuit from House of CB and fur coat from Missguided.
