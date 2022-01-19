RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 times Jackie Aina looked lavishly luxurious

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five times Jackie looked luxurious.

Jackie looks luxurious all the time [Instagram]

Jackie Aina is a Nigerian-American Youtuber, influencer, makeup artist and an overall creative woman.

A cursory stroll into Jackie’s Instagram account will have you swimming in luxurious content. Her outfits cost hundreds and thousands of dollars, not to mention her shoes and bags.

Jackie is our inspiration never to compromise on luxury;

www.instagram.com

For the met gala, Jackie wore this lush pink silk gown made by Fe Noel.

www.instagram.com

Jackie is perfect in this blue suit from Marcell Von Berlin.

www.instagram.com

Jackie looks as expensive as you can get in this shimmering gown, and a collection of shoes that says, 'I have money.'

www.instagram.com

Jackie channels her inner Marilyn Monroe in this gown by Albina Dylan.

www.instagram.com

Jackie is rich and plum in this bodysuit from House of CB and fur coat from Missguided.

6 signs that show when to leave a toxic relationship

Prunes are good for constipation (Here’s why)

Style Inspiration: 5 times Jackie Aina looked lavishly luxurious

Pharmacist, Tobechukwu lists 5 essential fruits and their benefits

10 facts about skincare you need to know

Understanding your love languages

Culture Shock: 10 hilarious stories from Nigerians abroad

How to know your girl has lost interest in the relationship

Health benefits of Irish potatoes

