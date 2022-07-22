RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 5 ways to mirror the alte aesthetic

Temi Iwalaiye

Alte in Nigeria started as a genre of music but evolved into a style.

Ayra Starr's style is very much alte [Instagram/Ayrastarr]
Ayra Starr's style is very much alte [Instagram/Ayrastarr]

Where it all began

Wikipedia sheds more light on the origin of the term, “it was coined by DRB Lasgidi members” and was first heard on BOJ’s song, Paper in 2014.

Teezee’s, Teni Zacheuus, an alte music pioneer, told Teen Vogue “It transformed into the music because the people who were creating with us, [people saw] our lifestyle].”

Fresh L, Teezee, BOJ of DRB Lasgidi circa 2012
Fresh L, Teezee, BOJ of DRB Lasgidi circa 2012 ece-auto-gen

TeeZee explained the term by saying "Alté is Nigerian lingo for 'alternative' which means freedom of expression essentially through any medium.”

At the beginning of the alte movement, the people who mirrored that lifestyle were Santi, Landy Donli, Odunsi (The Engine), and BOJ. Now, even mainstream musicians like Wizkid, Rema, Ayra Starr, Tems and Rema are influenced by alte culture.

The essential message of the alte culture is to be yourself, do what you want and that it is a liberating message to hear.

How to dress alte?

Dreads are pivotal to the alte look, but more than that, it is all about the experimentation with hair colouring and dyes. Using beads, trinkets, and other add-ons is also important to the alte hairstyle.

Though people like Tems prefer to go light, alte makeup borrows heavily from gothic makeup you are likely to see thick face paint, dark lipstick, and graphic eyeliners. Also, you are likely to see an alte person with painted nails.

Crop tops are essential to the alte look. Whether male or female, they love to wear crop tops and pair them with jeans or plaid or cotton shorts, basically with everything.

Also integral to the aesthetic are piercings and tattoos. They add an exotic look to an alte person.

Not every time dreads, sometimes they cover their hair with scarves and bucket hats.

Wear anything you want

This is the cardinal rule of all alte outfits. You can pair them with anything but don’t forget cool shades.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

