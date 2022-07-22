Style Guide: 5 ways to mirror the alte aesthetic

Wikipedia sheds more light on the origin of the term, “it was coined by DRB Lasgidi members” and was first heard on BOJ’s song, Paper in 2014.

Teezee’s, Teni Zacheuus, an alte music pioneer, told Teen Vogue “It transformed into the music because the people who were creating with us, [people saw] our lifestyle].”

TeeZee explained the term by saying "Alté is Nigerian lingo for 'alternative' which means freedom of expression essentially through any medium.”

At the beginning of the alte movement, the people who mirrored that lifestyle were Santi, Landy Donli, Odunsi (The Engine), and BOJ. Now, even mainstream musicians like Wizkid, Rema, Ayra Starr, Tems and Rema are influenced by alte culture.

The essential message of the alte culture is to be yourself, do what you want and that it is a liberating message to hear.

How to dress alte?

1. Experiment with your hair

Dreads are pivotal to the alte look, but more than that, it is all about the experimentation with hair colouring and dyes. Using beads, trinkets, and other add-ons is also important to the alte hairstyle.

2. Graphic makeup and painted nails

Though people like Tems prefer to go light, alte makeup borrows heavily from gothic makeup you are likely to see thick face paint, dark lipstick, and graphic eyeliners. Also, you are likely to see an alte person with painted nails.

3. Crop tops

Crop tops are essential to the alte look. Whether male or female, they love to wear crop tops and pair them with jeans or plaid or cotton shorts, basically with everything.

4. Piercing and tattoos

Also integral to the aesthetic are piercings and tattoos. They add an exotic look to an alte person.

5. Scarfs and bucket hats

Not every time dreads, sometimes they cover their hair with scarves and bucket hats.

Wear anything you want