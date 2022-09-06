RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style evolution: Serena William's 7 most iconic tennis outfits

Serena’s on-court style deserves a museum of its own, and we would be counting down some of her most iconic tennis outfits.

Some of Serena's best tennis outfits [Gettyimages]
Serena Williams started her tennis career at the age of 14 years old. At the beginning of her professional career, she was signed to Puma, and they made most of her tennis apparel. Then in 2004, she switched to Nike.

Serena’s tennis outfits are sometimes as controversial and iconic as Serena herself.

Serena at the Lipton Tournament in 1998 [GettyImages]
We will start off with the first time we saw Serena on the court in 1998. Serena wore a black and white short top and white skirt, but our favourite part of this outfit was her hair, her braids were full of multicoloured beads.

This outfit can pass for a party 'fit [GettyImages]
In 2000, Serena was extremely colourful and gorgeous. Wearing a red gym bra and shorts, Serena covered it up with a see-through blue gown and red sneakers. Absolutely gorgeous.

Serena's first Nike outfit [GettyImages]
Serena’s first Nike outfit at the Nasdaq-100 Open was simply gorgeous. It has a silver corset made of leather that matched her white and silver sneakers.

Nike x Virgil x Serena [GettyImages]
Then there was the era of Serena and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand. Serena looked gorgeous in tut

Serena's cat woman suit [Gettyimages]
Serena wore a black body suit for the French open in 2020, a few months after giving birth, that raised a lot of eyebrows.

The President of the French Tennis tournament criticized the outfit and said she went too far. Serena, on the other hand, said she wore it to prevent blood clots and the critique was no big deal.

Serena's colorful unitard [GettyImages]
Another iconic look of hers was the multicoloured unitard she wore for the Australian Open in 2021. Very beautiful.

Serena Williams at the US open [Sportcenter/Twitter]
For her last hoorah, Serena was blinged out with diamonds on her hair and stones in the shape of stars on her black tutu.

