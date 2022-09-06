Style evolution: Serena William's 7 most iconic tennis outfits

Serena’s tennis outfits are sometimes as controversial and iconic as Serena herself.

1. Black girl magic

We will start off with the first time we saw Serena on the court in 1998. Serena wore a black and white short top and white skirt, but our favourite part of this outfit was her hair, her braids were full of multicoloured beads.

2. Colours

In 2000, Serena was extremely colourful and gorgeous. Wearing a red gym bra and shorts, Serena covered it up with a see-through blue gown and red sneakers. Absolutely gorgeous.

3. White stallion

Serena’s first Nike outfit at the Nasdaq-100 Open was simply gorgeous. It has a silver corset made of leather that matched her white and silver sneakers.

4. The Virgil effect

Then there was the era of Serena and Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand.

5. The cat woman suit

Serena wore a black body suit for the French open in 2020, a few months after giving birth, that raised a lot of eyebrows.

The President of the French Tennis tournament criticized the outfit and said she went too far. Serena, on the other hand, said she wore it to prevent blood clots and the critique was no big deal.

6. The unitard

Another iconic look of hers was the multicoloured unitard she wore for the Australian Open in 2021. Very beautiful.

7. Diamonds are forever

