Some amazing facts about spray-on dress Bella Hadid wore at Coperni fashion show

Temi Iwalaiye

Coperni sprayed a dress on Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion week [Twitter]
Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion week [Twitter]

Paris Fashion Week has been filled with major highlights, one of such highlights is Bella Hadid’s Coperni’s spray-on dress.

Bella sauntered to the runway wearing nothing but nude underwear. Then, the inventor of the patented spray-on technology, Manel Torres, worked with two scientists to apply a misty liquid that almost instantaneously changed into a wearable material in front of the audience.

For minutes, the audience watched as the scientist transformed from the cobweb-looking fibre into a full gown. The head of design of the label finished it off by making a neckline and a slit while it dried.

The fibre has been in development since the 2000s. The dress is made of liquid fibre called fabrican that is held together by polymers that evaporate on human skin. After drying, the cloth feels like suede, and it can be made in different styles.

The dress once sprayed exists as it is and can even be hung in a wardrobe but if you don’t want it anymore you can put it into ‘the liquid’. One assumes there is a special liquid for dissolving the gown.

What makes the gown so amazing is it represents a giant stride in sustainable fashion, eliminating the need for old clothes piling in landfill, it is also an innovation in textiles and in a way makes designing easy by eliminating sewing, cutting and stitching.

