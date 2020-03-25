Beauty/Lifestyle Influencer/Youtube, Aderonke Raji-Adeola, is showing us how to get achieve the perfect ponytail using hair extensions.

The purpose of the hair extensions is to add some length to your hair. The ponytail loo can be worn for any occasion from work to church to school to meetings.

The beautiful thing about ponytail is that it really brings out and accentuates the features if your face, making you so gorgeous.

Things you need to achieve this look:

A brush

Leave-in conditioner

Gel or edge control

Hair extensions of your choice

Bobby pins

Blow dryer

Watch the tutorial video below:

