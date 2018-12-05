Higher, superior and elevated! Rogue presents SS19 collection “Excelsior” featuring Leo DaSilva

Pulse.ng logo
Rogue presents a collection of unique suite for the gentleman who enjoys fashion and appreciates individuality and quality.

It's definitely higher, superior and elevated. Men's fashion designer Rogue presents SS19 collection “Excelsior” featuring BBNaija star Leo DaSilva.

Fashion brand Rogue clothing presents its latest fashion offering Excelsior, a relaxed, deluxe lifestyle collection with a timeless elegant look, reflected in the silhouettes for the gentleman who enjoys fashion and appreciates individuality and quality.

According to the Creative Director, Sadiq Adams, “Our SS19 Collection ‘Excelsior’ was designed to effortlessly make a bold statement, with cultivated looks that profile an elegant, elite, high class and modern man. We employ a mix of flamboyant designs with classic menswear styling and tailoring.”

Modeled by ex Big Brother Naija housemate Leo DaSilva, the collection features well-designed embellished suits with lightweight wools in contemporary colours ideal for a special occasion.

Credits

Label: @rogue_ng

Model: @sirleobdasilva

Design/Creative Direction/Styling: @sadicoflagos

Photography: @ayoalasi

Creative Assistant: @amthe_plug

Project assistants: @cloudnined_ @_mustapha_a @justin_foxtail @prixie_laoye

Pr: @moafricapr

Shoes: @leobyyikodeen

