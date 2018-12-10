Pulse List 2018: Top 5 fashion stylists of 2018

news

Fashion makes the world go round and we are constantly thrilled by the looks our favourite celebrities, fashionistas and influencers give us. However, these people can't take all the credit. Behind some of our favourite looks this year are the amazing fashion stylists whose eye for style is the gift that keeps on giving.

These five stylists are the ones that have stood out this year and deserve to be celebrated in this end of year list.

Take a look!

1. Veronica Odeka

Veronica Odeka continues to be one of the greatest stylists in Nigeria with a wealth of high-profile clients like Mo Abudu and working with luxury labels like Odio Mimonet.

Celebrity stylist and beauty mogul who refers to herself as the 'style mom' not only knows how to put together a great look, but her personal style is quirky and functional style with a mix of Nigerian designers and high-end labels.

Veronica Odeka is also a woman who knows her business. Having started out as a stylist with her company Vanestyle, styling great women like Mo Abudu, Veronica then began a beauty empire single-handedly, all whilst being a mother of 3. Veronica is quite the style icon and does so whilst juggling her family and her businesses. Her nail polish company 'Vane Polish' is a high quality, luxury, nail polish which comes in a variety of sumptuous colours.

This year, Veronica Odeka was a key part of both Arise Fashion Week and Lagos Fashion week styling various shows and ensuring every look was picture perfect. Even after all her years in the industry, Veronica is still one of the most sought after stylists in the whole industry.

2. Jane Michael Ekanem

Jane Michael Ekanem is a celebrity style consultant and fashion designer known for her work with stars such as Yemi Alade, Waje, Tiwa Savage and lots of other high profile clients.

Jane officially began her career as a celebrity stylist in 2009 when she got contracted to style the contestants and hosts of MTN Project Fame. Since then, Jane has gone on to have an illustrious career and in the fashion industry. Jane made the difficult transition from stylist to designer and launched the Jane Michael Collection which has been worn by stars from Mercy Johnson to Stephanie Coker.

Coverage of Jane’s styling work has appeared in many publications including Thisday Style, Exquisite Magazine, MTV Base, Soundcity TV, Vanguard Allure and TW Magazine.

3. The Style Infidel

Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe is a fashion consultant, writer, stylist and the creative director behind the Style Infidel brand. He has built one of the most recognisable fashion outfits with a formidable portfolio. From styling celebrities and working on editorials for fashion brands and magazines, Oluwatosin is always first choice.

He defines his style as “the new sophisticated but not unnecessarily casual”. The Philosophy graduate from is inspired by seeing people look classic and elegant on a budget without breaking a vault.

Oluwatosin graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Philosophy graduate got his big fashion break when he worked on his first style shoot in 2010 which was titled “Under Construction” which catalysed his styling career. Now, Oluwatosin styles high profile clients like Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Joseph Benjamin and Waje.

4. Swanky Jerry

Jeremiah Ogbodo better known as Swanky Jerry is a Nigerian Celebrity Fashion Stylist known for his work with Tonto Dikeh, D’banj, Ice Prince, M.I, 2Face, Juliet Ibrahim, Davido and a host of other high profile clients.

He began his career as a celebrity fashion stylist with the launch of his fashion and lifestyle brand Swanky Signatures Styling in June 2012 and has since then, grown to become one of the most sought after stylists in the industry. Besides styling clients for red carpet appearances and video shoots, coverage of his work has appeared in many magazines and online publications.

He has also styled various celebrities for magazine covers including Darey, Praiz and Davido amongst others.

Within a space of a few years, Swanky Jerry has made a huge impact on the fashion industry with his work and his own unique sense of style. His style expertise have earned him the respect of industry critics with nominations and awards aplenty.

5. Moashy Styling

Celebrity stylist, Moses Ebite has established himself as one of Nigeria’s leading stylists and the go-to person for styling, personal shopping, wardrobe/image consultations and makeovers. The man, whose muse is ex MBGN queen Anna Banner, has worked incredibly hard to make a name for himself in the fashion industry.

In 2014, Moses launched Moashy Styling to the Fashion African Industry. His styling outfit offers services such as celebrity styling, personal and luxury shopping, styling for fashion shows, wardrobe detox and rebuilding, designer brand consultation as well as corporate etiquette and grooming seminars.

Moashy Styling boasts a strong client list of celebrities and socialites and has also styled major fashion shows, magazine covers and talent shows. He continues to be one of the most promising young styling talents we have in Nigeria and we are certain that there is so much more to come.