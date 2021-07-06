RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Polo Avenue collaborates with Anna Karin Karlsson on an exclusive collection for Nigeria

Polo Avenue, one of Africa’s leading luxury fashion retailers is in partnership with Anna Karin Karlsson to provide exclusive sunglasses to its customers in Nigeria.

Anna-Karin Karlsson has teamed up with Polo Avenue to exclusively produce 30 pieces of her ‘Beaming Star’ sunglasses and bring in more batches to the Nigerian market.

With the engraved Polo Avenue Logo, the ‘Beaming Star’ sunglasses incorporate their well crafted stunning crystal frames and shiny jewels to enact its exclusive partnership with the brand.

The distinctly oversized sunglasses are picture perfect for outdoor functions or an event that requires a sophisticated look. Anna-Karin Karlsson’s Beaming Star sunglasses are perfect to compliment your style and offer protection from UV damage and safeguard the eyes from light sensitivity.

Speaking on Polo Avenue’s partnership with Anna-Karin Karlsson, the Executive Director of Polo Luxury, MS. Jennifer Obayuwana, said,

“We are indeed excited about our partnership with Anna Karin Karlsson and to provide our customers with a variety of the exclusive ‘Beaming Star’ sunglasses by Anna Karin Karlsson. We are excited that our Nigerian customers can see the world through our exquisitely-bedazzled crystal frames”.

As the only store in the world where these luxury sunglasses can be found, Polo Avenue reinforces its ability to provide exclusive collections for its customers.

#FeaturedbySyracuse

