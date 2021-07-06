Polo Avenue collaborates with Anna Karin Karlsson on an exclusive collection for Nigeria

With the engraved Polo Avenue Logo, the ‘Beaming Star’ sunglasses incorporate their well crafted stunning crystal frames and shiny jewels to enact its exclusive partnership with the brand.

Pulse Nigeria

The distinctly oversized sunglasses are picture perfect for outdoor functions or an event that requires a sophisticated look. Anna-Karin Karlsson’s Beaming Star sunglasses are perfect to compliment your style and offer protection from UV damage and safeguard the eyes from light sensitivity.

Speaking on Polo Avenue’s partnership with Anna-Karin Karlsson, the Executive Director of Polo Luxury, MS. Jennifer Obayuwana, said,

Pulse Nigeria

“We are indeed excited about our partnership with Anna Karin Karlsson and to provide our customers with a variety of the exclusive ‘Beaming Star’ sunglasses by Anna Karin Karlsson. We are excited that our Nigerian customers can see the world through our exquisitely-bedazzled crystal frames”.

Pulse Nigeria

As the only store in the world where these luxury sunglasses can be found, Polo Avenue reinforces its ability to provide exclusive collections for its customers.