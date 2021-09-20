Perfect date outfits for men

If he is the one who chose the venue he has the responsibility to tell his date if it is either a casual outing or a more formal one.

This is important so they have synchronized outfits. If he is casual and she looks formal, they will look weird together.

For casual dates

For casual dates like the beach or movies, men can wear shorts, round neck + plaid shirt used as a jacket or a short sleeved shirt. Then for footwear, your options are slides or sneakers.

Shorts in the cinema might leave your legs exposed to cold from the Air Conditioner.

You might want to wear something that covers your legs more, you can wear a dark chino or black jeans, a dress shirt, pair it with a sweater and a sneaker.

If you are going to a house party, a concert, an art gallery or to meet her friends, then you can’t look too casual or too formal, you want to be somewhere in the middle.

Wear navy-blue chinos, a nice colourful shirt, checkered or with an interesting pattern, a leather jacket or bomber jacket

For shoes, you can wear chukka boots or vans loafers.

If you are going for a dinner date in a fancy restaurant.

You can wear a well-tailored suit, don’t be shy to take that beautiful suit from your wardbrobe. But please no ordinary boring black suit, buy a plaid suit, pair it with nice shoes and socks and don’t forget to smell nice.

But what if you are not in the mood for suits? Then bring out that well-made kaftan. Please, no agbada! It's not a wedding.