The little sister of style bible Vogue magazine has launched its own version of CFDA Fashion Fund, 'Generation Next' and Nigerian designers, Tia Adeola of Slashed by Tia made the cut.

Teen Vogue says, "Teen Vogue’s editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and fashion and beauty features editor Tahirah Hairston, with the help of our style team, selected five fashion brands that we feel embody the ethos of Teen Vogue. There’s Camilla Carper and Janelle Abbott of Femail, Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa, Elena Velez of Elena Velez, Tia Adeola of Slashed by Tia, and Georgia Fallon of Dyke Sport."

20 year old Tia Adeola is a student in college at The New School majoring in Culture and Media. Judging by Tia's Instagram, she's certainly a young woman with style in abundance. Often spotted in luxury labels such as Fendi, Dior and Gucci, Tia has a sense of style that is a force to be reckoned with. However, the most important brand of all, is her very own, 'Slashed by Tia'.

Tia created the brand from her dorm room during the summer of 2017, using her art history background and passion for the Renaissance period as inspiration.

Speaking to the standard.co.uk, Tia describes her aesthetic as "whimsical but still badass", and credits the inspiration behind her designs as the renaissance period. And, much like a painting, she wants women to feel like "all eyes are on them when they walk into the room".

In her brand statement, Creative Director Tia vividly describes the brand by saying, "The aim of Slashed by Tia is not only to make bold and badass wearable art for women but to also continue to rewrite history through fashion. Following her trip to Paris, Tia's interests have shifted from the Renaissance period to the French Revolution. The French Revolution (1789-1799) was essentially about dethroning the king and his family to give power back to the people. It was a huge cultural revolution in which the aftermath continues to affect us today. In today's society, we can draw parallels to The French Revolution, as people of colour have created a platform at the detriment of legacy social constructs. Similar to The Renaissance, She felt inclined to put a modern twist on French aristocracy- before The Revolution and beginning of cultural shifts and life-changing shifts for people of colour."

Teen Vogue in the announcement also adds that their mission is to bring together a room of fashion industry insiders and enthusiasts where critical networking opportunities and relationships can be fostered.

They continue, "As a part of the Generation Next initiative we’re bringing the six talented designers to New York City on September 9th to showcase pieces from their collections, in partnership with Snapchat. Our mission is to bring together a room of fashion industry insiders and enthusiasts where critical networking opportunities and relationships are fostered. Generation Next will also be an ongoing mentorship between Teen Vogue and the chosen designers, with plans to help them with access to and advise on various parts of the fashion business. Ultimately, one designer will be selected to be featured on the cover of Teen Vogue’s next Young Hollywood issue in February 2020."

What an honour for the young designer and definitely a sign of things to come!