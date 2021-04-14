Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala fondly called NOI achieved the extraordinary feat of being the first African female to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation in March 2021.

Her portfolio is one to be envied. Former President of the World Bank and a former Nigerian Minister of Finance.

In addition, she sits as a board member of companies like Twitter, Standard Chartered Bank and others.

When her role as the Director-General of the WTO was announced, it is no news that a Twitter trend was started in her honour #BeLikeNgoziChallenge.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s fashion is bold Ankara prints; beads as a neckpiece; a headgear I suspect takes her less than a minute to tie and her eyeglasses.

At a press conference that aired on Channels TV, she enjoined us to export our ankara fashion.

She said; “I have been dressing like this since I was in the university (Harvard University). Two or three times (in the university) I wear jeans and people won’t recognize me.”

She doesn’t only inspire people to be the best and hardworking versions of themselves she also inspires us to rock and love our Ankara.

It is amazing Ankara prints did not originate from Africa, but it has come to be synonymous with African culture.

It was Dutch and Scottish traders that introduced these textiles to African countries in the 1880s.

These Dutch wax prints were loved by the African people and it was called 'Veritable Dutch Hollandias' or 'Wax Hollandias'.

Contemporary Ankara outfits add colour and diversity to your wardrobe.

Taking a cue from NOI we would be counting down ways to style your Ankara.

Multi patterned

One interesting and modern way to wear Ankara is to make use of two different prints. It gives a modern and fresh look to whoever is wearing it.

Sharon Ooja rocking a multi colored ankara two-piece {instagram/sharonooja}

Two-piece

Give your Ankara a modern twist by wearing it as a blouse and skirt or a top and pants. You would look classy and culturally peng.

Tacha Akide in a two-piece ankara outfit {instagram/symplytacha}

Blazers

Looking to spice up an ordinary outfit, then throw an Ankara blazer on jeans and you would look like a stylish snack.

Issa Rae on the poster for insecure {instagram/insecurehbo}

Short gowns

Nothing says I am African, modern and killing it more than a short gown.

Linda Osifo rocking a short ankara dress {instagram/lindaosifo]

I hope NOI and the beautiful women in article have convinced you to rock your ankara prints