The world, Nigerians in particular, is celebrating Ngozi Okonjo Iweala's remarkable appointment as the new Director General [DG] of the World Trade Organisation [WTO].

Iweala, a former Finance minister in Nigeria, became confirmed as the first ever woman and African to be the Director General of the WTO yesterday, February 15th, 2021.

Nigerians are taking the celebration up a notch, however, with an Internet fashion challenge created in honour of the Nigerian economist. The idea of the #BeLikeNgoziChallenge is simple. Just replicate the veteran’s trademark outfit - an African print blouse, and a headgear styled in her trademark fashion. You get cool points if you add eye glasses.

These are the best entries so far:

Although her appointment was confirmed on 15 February 2021, Okonjo-Iweala's term will not begin until March 1st, 2021.