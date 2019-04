Naomi Campbell hosted the Arise Fashion Week Opening Gala last night at luxury concept store ALARA, in the heart of Victoria Island. The supermodel, who also unveiled her latest cover of Vogue Japan too, defied her 48 years as she graced with famous ALARA steps wearing none other than Tiffany Amber.

Naomi wore a adire blouse and skirt complete with an adire headtie from Tiffany Amber's SS19 collection.