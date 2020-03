The beauty influencer who announced the arrival of her baby girl few months ago speaks about her journey into motherhood,being a mum and also finding love.

She also advised nursing mothers like herself on the issue of snapping back.

Lola OJ covers the Mother’s Day Edition of Tribe & Elan Magazine[tribeandelan]

For this shoot the beauty influencer rocked a white jumpsuit with structure detailing on the neckline.

Being the lawyer that she is as well, she also looked stunning as she was dressed in a well-tailored skirt suit and black pumps.