Mo Abudu's daughter got married yesterday to her long-term beau Eddie Makanjuola in an impressive ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel. Celebrities and dignitaries flocked to the Oriental Hotel to bless the union of the young love birds.

Mo Abudu, one of the most successful, and stylish, women in Africa was certainly not going to let the night go down without making it;s sartorial mark. From what wee saw, there were two distinct aso ebi sets; pink and pink and black lace. Celebrities donned a number of show-stopping outfits to celebrate the young couple and we have compiled a few of our favourite looks.

When it comes to wedding looks, Nigerians are near undefeated. From mermaid style gowns to floral appliques, we really know how to make a statement when it comes to celebrating nuptials. The word aso in Yoruba means cloth and ebi denotes family, so Aso ebi can be described as a family cloth usually worn during funerals or family ceremonies. The trend however, has reached far beyond the familial as any guests can partake in the wearing of the aso-ebi. The uniform, aso-ebi, is traditionally worn to show cooperation and solidarity during ceremonies and festive periods. Often, we can spot different types of aso-ebi within one event because different materials, colours and patterns serve as self-identification with age mates, relatives or between different groups of friends.

As the elite of Lagos gathered in celebration of the latest couple in town, check out our favourite style looks from the night!