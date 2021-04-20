RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

MANGO Nigeria celebrates women in style

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Lovers of MANGO Fashion! In the commensuration of women's month in March 2021, Mango Nigeria teamed up with successful women in the creative industry to represent women excelling in their careers while maintaining impeccable fashion style.

These women are Fashion and Style influencer Angel Obasi, Actress and Fashion enthusiast Sharon Ooja and Young Style Influencer Diana Eneje.

Mango walk-in customers also enjoyed free outfit styling, from award-winning stylist Tosin "The style Infidel" Ogundadegbe, who styled Mango Ikeja City Mall walk-in customers for free courtesy of MANGO Nigeria.

Click to see how Angel Obasi, Sharon Ooja and Diana Eneje curated their looks from the MANGO Nigeria store.

Angel Obasi

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMKliizH9zf/?igshid=a14n4z14gu90

Sharon Ooja

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMJ891XgqU5/?igshid=369lnahwrv7x

Diana Eneje

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNVP2pLgaga/?igshid=1p6g0513wtyi4

MANGO STORE LOCATIONS IN NIGERIA

LAGOS

The Palms Mall Oniru

Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja

ABUJA

Jabi Lake Mall

Silverbird Mall

*This is a featured post.

