MANGO Nigeria celebrates women in style
Lovers of MANGO Fashion! In the commensuration of women's month in March 2021, Mango Nigeria teamed up with successful women in the creative industry to represent women excelling in their careers while maintaining impeccable fashion style.
Mango walk-in customers also enjoyed free outfit styling, from award-winning stylist Tosin "The style Infidel" Ogundadegbe, who styled Mango Ikeja City Mall walk-in customers for free courtesy of MANGO Nigeria.
Click to see how Angel Obasi, Sharon Ooja and Diana Eneje curated their looks from the MANGO Nigeria store.
Angel Obasi
Sharon Ooja
Diana Eneje
MANGO STORE LOCATIONS IN NIGERIA
LAGOS
The Palms Mall Oniru
Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja
ABUJA
Jabi Lake Mall
Silverbird Mall
