Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

The inspiration behind the sheer outfit and scarf was drawn from a similar outfit by Rihanna. Rihanna's outfit was covered in Swarovski crystals.

My first thought was that it was needless nudity and unsexy. The black pants were ill-fitting for the look. For one it looked too big.

If you look at her mood board viz-a-viz Rihanna’s picture, Rihanna creates an illusion of nudity or maybe she is actually nude but the black underwear on Liquorose is so strong we feel like our eyes are attacked by it.

I didn’t want it to the only one who felt that way so I scoured the internet for what people had to say about it. Many people complained about her lack of confidence, her supposed masculine poses and of course the black pants.

An internet user said, “She should not channel (Rihanna) again.”

Another said; “Unfortunately, this looks horrendous.”

Her fans were singing her praise as expected and were ready to attack anyone who tried to ‘body shame’ their fave who could do no wrong in their eyes.

Could we blame the unflattering outfits on the wrong camera angle or bad lighting? Maybe we should.

Because a few hours later, Liquorose released an edited professionally taken version of the outfit, and some people changed their minds. It looked better.

My mind is still unchanged and my issue is still the black pants underneath. I love the makeup, the contact lenses and the scarf.

A professional picture always looks better than those taken unawares because of the editing process but the gap betweeen a phone camera and an edited professional picture should not be so wide.

Another Big Brother Naija housemate Angel, wore a red dress and everyone called it out for being unflattering, the neckline and the fabric looked clownish. No one said "Let’s wait for professional pictures." Because what is bad is bad.

Some people still stand with Liquorose’s outfit choice. Anike thinks the pant is not too bad; “I think the colour is ok. I see a lot of sheer dresses on red carpets that come with bolder underwear. Maybe that’s what her stylist wanted to achieve.”

I am not sure which celebrities Anike has seen wearing bold underpants in a sheer outfit, but at least she admits that it was an attempt and it sort of failed.

Ayo is strongly against the look, he thinks, “You want to show the world your underwear and that’s what you chose?”

Odion calls it “Ultimate warrior underpants.”