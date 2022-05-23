Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana

For the Kardashians, it is always business as usual, even weddings. With the trail of paparazzi following the family everywhere, we noticed that all of the outfits worn by the family were vintage Dolce & Gabbana.

Eventhough, Dolce & Gabbana in recent years, has been a scandalous brand. In 2018, Stefano Gabanna, co-founder of the fashion label was accused of making racist remarks and ads about China. He later apologized.

Kourtney has fully embraced the Gothic look but it seemed a bit eerie for a wedding. Before the wedding ceremony, she wore a black bodycon gown, with the picture of the virgin Mary on her stomach.

For her wedding, she wore a white short corseted gown with a veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary’s face.

Many people have been unimpressed with Dolce & Gabbana’s styling of the celebrity couple and their family.