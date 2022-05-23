The 42 year-old Reality Tv star, Kourtney Kardashian and her Husband, Travis Barker flew to Portofino, Italy to celebrate their wedding (for the third time) with family.
Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana have been in charge of styling of Kourtney’s Wedding in Italy.
For the Kardashians, it is always business as usual, even weddings. With the trail of paparazzi following the family everywhere, we noticed that all of the outfits worn by the family were vintage Dolce & Gabbana.
Eventhough, Dolce & Gabbana in recent years, has been a scandalous brand. In 2018, Stefano Gabanna, co-founder of the fashion label was accused of making racist remarks and ads about China. He later apologized.
Kourtney has fully embraced the Gothic look but it seemed a bit eerie for a wedding. Before the wedding ceremony, she wore a black bodycon gown, with the picture of the virgin Mary on her stomach.
For her wedding, she wore a white short corseted gown with a veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary’s face.
Many people have been unimpressed with Dolce & Gabbana’s styling of the celebrity couple and their family.
Some of the clothes aged them and weren't fresh and modern, but perhaps the theme of the wedding was vintage and goth and they were just trying to stick to it.
