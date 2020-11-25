From celebrities including Mocheddah and Toke Makinwa, and influencers like Afua Osei and Nonye of ThisThingCalledFashionn chances are, knotless braids have appeared on your Instagram feed countless times.

But are they really worth your while? Well, the answer is, absolutely! Knotless braids are similar to box braids, except that they don’t give you those splitting headaches that comes with box braids because they cause less tension on the scalp, due to their lack of a knot.

As you know, you can always count on @DarlingNigeria to give you a wide range of affordable hair extensions needed for knotless braids. Just go on www.thedivastore.ng the colour options are endless!

Sure, by now you’re convinced that knotless braids are the way to go this holiday, here are a few looks to inspire your choice of colour, of course all looks styled using @DarlingNigeria extensions.

Knotless braids are in, and Darling Nigeria has got you covered for the holidays!

Knotless braids are in, and Darling Nigeria has got you covered for the holidays!

Follow @DarlingNigeria on Instagram for more braiding inspiration for your hair.

*This is a featured post.