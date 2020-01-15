The difference is that, unlike box braids, these don't include the small knot that sits at the root of the scalp.

The knotless method starts with your natural hair and gradually adds pieces of hair to the braid as you go. This creates less tension on the scalp and reduces the chance of hair breakage.

The knotless box braids usually last for about four to six weeks depending mostly on how you care for them.

Everyone seems to be embracing this trend because it absolutely painless, Yes, PAINLESS. One of the biggest problems with traditional box braids is the painful tugging and tightness on your scalp when you initially get them done and in most case you would probably have to take painkillers because the pain is unbearable and you probably won't be able to lay your head comfortably.. With this knotless method, there’s none of that. Your scalp is pain-free.

The are also lightweight By feeding in the hair as you go down the braid you’ll get a braid that’s not as bulky, flows like real hair, and not as heavy on your head, meaning more hair flips!

And because knotless braids are typically done in smaller sections to keep the braid sturdy, there's also less ghastly oil, dirt, and product buildup at the root.