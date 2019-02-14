Happy Valentine's Day Lovers!

The day is upon us and whilst we may be busy celebrating with our loved ones, we cannot forget about injecting a healthy dose of style into the day of love.

Valentine's Day is here and we’re already thinking about what to wear on our date night.

Whether you're out with your significant other or with your girls, we've found the best date night inspiration from your favourite celebrities to make sure you look completely amazing.

Do you want to embrace the theme and wear loved-up pinks and reds, with maybe the odd heart-shaped accessory thrown in? Or would you rather go low-key and classic in jeans and strappy heels? At the end of the day, as long as your outfit feels ‘you’, that’s all that matters.

Whether you’re heading out for a lavish three-course meal with le boo or celebrating being single with a night on the town with the girls, we present the ultimate Valentine's Day style edit!

1. Deola Adebiyi

2. Lisa Folawiyo

3. Fisayo Longe

4. Ozinna

5. Eki Ogunbor

6. Shirley Eniang

7. Cynthia Nwadiora

8. Idia Aisien

9. Taje Prest

10. Onyii Bekeh