Actress, Rita Dominic’s white wedding took place at an old chapel in Yorkshire, England.
Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black
Here are some pictures of guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding.
Recommended articles
Interestingly, the wedding’s colour is black. Black is such a beautiful colour, no matter your complexion or body type, black fits. Even though wearing black to weddings was seen as bad luck, more and more, this tradition has been discarded.
Lilian Afegbai
Lilian kept it beautiful in a silk black gown.
Toke Makinwa
Toke looked great in this 2207 by Tbally gown with embellishments at the shoulder.
Chioma Akpotha
Chioma also looked gorgeous in this sequinned gown.
Chinny
Chinny looked great in her Yutee gown, loved the folds at the bottom of the gown.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Must-see aso-ebi inspiration from Palava The Movie premiere
4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally
7 budget-friendly things to do this Christmas
Health benefits of Irish potatoes
Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black
Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is
Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox