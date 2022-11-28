RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some pictures of guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding.

Lilian and Toke at the wedding [Instagram]
Actress, Rita Dominic’s white wedding took place at an old chapel in Yorkshire, England.

Interestingly, the wedding’s colour is black. Black is such a beautiful colour, no matter your complexion or body type, black fits. Even though wearing black to weddings was seen as bad luck, more and more, this tradition has been discarded.

Lilian kept it beautiful in a silk black gown.

Toke looked great in this 2207 by Tbally gown with embellishments at the shoulder.

Chioma also looked gorgeous in this sequinned gown.

Chinny looked great in her Yutee gown, loved the folds at the bottom of the gown.

