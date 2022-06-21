Fashion Police: Here’s why Liquorose’s Big Brother Naija Reunion looks were all hits

The relationship saw its untimely death but what didn’t experience an untimely death is Liquorose’s style.

Medlin Boss styled Liquorose throughout the reunion, and we have to give her huge props.

Every day of the reunion had its theme. Here is how Liquorose slew the reunion.

Queen Rose

For the opening night, she chose an emerald gown with a silk cape. It was a queen moment - it gave us young Queen Elizabeth.

Nude + Mesh

For the next look, she chose a combination of mesh, nude and stones. It was a beautiful look.

White Swan

Queening in white and feathers, Liquorose made a statement with this look, and we were listening.

Simple and Vibrant

This look is simple and classy. One of my favourites. Especially loved the dramatic long sleeves and the colour of the fabric, it was so vibrant.

Edo Queen

The theme for that day was traditional attire, and even brides don’t look that gorgeous. A gorgeous Edo bride. We loved to see it.

Moulin Rose

Again, excellent fabric choice, and hair and makeup were on point. The combination of frills in the fabric, oh la la, loved it.

Urban Rose

For the last look, they were supposed to wear something urban and casual and Liquorose got the memo by pairing high-waisted jeans with a crop top.

Were the heels really necessary? We felt a sneaker would be sticking to the theme more.