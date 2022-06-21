RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Police: Here’s why Liquorose’s Big Brother Naija Reunion looks were all hits

Temi Iwalaiye

Big Brother ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion has come and gone and the undoubted star of the show was Liquorose.

Liquorose's reunion outfits were all hits no misses [Instagram]
Liquorose's reunion outfits were all hits no misses [Instagram]

Rosaline ‘Liquorose’ Afije was in a whirlwind and dramatic relationship with Emmanuel Umoh, who she met on the show.

The relationship saw its untimely death but what didn’t experience an untimely death is Liquorose’s style.

Medlin Boss styled Liquorose throughout the reunion, and we have to give her huge props.

Every day of the reunion had its theme. Here is how Liquorose slew the reunion.

For the opening night, she chose an emerald gown with a silk cape. It was a queen moment - it gave us young Queen Elizabeth.

For the next look, she chose a combination of mesh, nude and stones. It was a beautiful look.

Queening in white and feathers, Liquorose made a statement with this look, and we were listening.

This look is simple and classy. One of my favourites. Especially loved the dramatic long sleeves and the colour of the fabric, it was so vibrant.

The theme for that day was traditional attire, and even brides don’t look that gorgeous. A gorgeous Edo bride. We loved to see it.

Again, excellent fabric choice, and hair and makeup were on point. The combination of frills in the fabric, oh la la, loved it.

For the last look, they were supposed to wear something urban and casual and Liquorose got the memo by pairing high-waisted jeans with a crop top.

Were the heels really necessary? We felt a sneaker would be sticking to the theme more.

At the end of the show, Liquorose’s style was certainly refreshing and one we loved looking forward to seeing because it was clear that she put effort into her looks and had excellent help.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

