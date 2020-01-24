Award-winning fashion stylist, Rhonke Fella, joins Mercy on this week’s episode of Fashion Fix to discuss getting your Friday office work wear sorted.

The pair dish out the top five (5) outfits that will take you from the office to a fun night out without any stress or hassle.

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EWvxA2LeLQ

