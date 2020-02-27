When it comes to celebrities that are never caught unfresh with their style and also understands the business of fashion, Ebuka tops the list.

From casual, costume, traditional to corporate outfits, the media personality is always at the top of his game. No wonder he makes our best-dressed celebrities list every year.

He decided to take a step further by remaking one of Will Smith’s looks on the old comic series, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. When men are afraid of rocking colours, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu decides to push the boundaries.

The top had vibrant colours and it was paired with colourful sneakers. We think he killed the look.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu remakes The Fresh Prince of Beal-Air's look [Twitter/ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu] Twitter/ Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Do you think Ebuka got it right?