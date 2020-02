The Ultimate Love is a new show showing on your TV screen, where 16 single persons aim to find love. The show premiered yesterday and it was hosted by award winning actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

The 41-year old movie star, who recently just shutdown her marriage breakup rumors, hosted the show and looked beautiful in a yellow gypsy dress made by Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi and a black waist cincher, which was styled by Rhoda Ebun. See pictures below: