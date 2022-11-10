Burna Boy stars in Burberry's Christmas campaign

Burna is seen wearing a Burberry coat and backpack and he’s all smiles. Burberry’s Christmas campaign is called, 'A Night Before' The new ad for the upscale British brand, 'The Night Before,' which was shot and directed by Torso, features 'Hips don't lie' singer, Shakira.
Burna Boy is part of this year’s campaign for the popular London clothing line, Burberry.
In a short film for the ad, He wears a black suit while music plays and then a black trench coat. Then, Burna Boy strolls in a light snowfall while wearing a quilted nova check jacket with black angel wings attached and a gift-filled sack like Santa Claus printed with the brand's signature pattern.
The same video shows Shakira strutting while cutlery and other objects fly all around her and a silver clutch in a sheer tulle gown covered in crystals.
He's truly an African giant.
