Best-dressed celebrities at The Headies 2022

Osas Ighodaro

Osas was spotted in two beautiful outfits made by Matopeda Atelier.

She wore short and long shimmering gold gown.

Kim Oprah

Kim kept it simple in a black gown with a high slit and openings at its front.

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle took a page out from the 70s in this glittering red suit.

Liya

Liya looked drap-tastic in this two-toned gown.

Fireboy

Fireboy’s first outfit was an all-black ensemble with a green Christian Dior jacket.

Olamide

Pulse Nigeria

Olamide wore an all-white look. He wore a white jacket, hoody, trousers and shades. It's interesting to note how Nigerian musicians never wear suits for award shows.

Ayra Starr

Pulse Nigeria

Ayra Starr kept it Gen Z in a short, gold halterneck gown to pick up her award, spot her signature braids.

Mariam Timmer