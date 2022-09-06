RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best-dressed celebrities at The Headies 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some pictures of what your favourite celebrities wore to the Headies Awards.

Best dressed celebrities at the Headies [Instagram]

The 15th Headies Awards took place in Atlanta, Georgia United States on Sunday, September 4th 2022 and even though the glitz and glamour was not as expected, we were able to spy on how gorgeous some celebrities looked;

Osas was spotted in two beautiful outfits made by Matopeda Atelier.

She wore short and long shimmering gold gown.

Kim kept it simple in a black gown with a high slit and openings at its front.

Adekunle took a page out from the 70s in this glittering red suit.

Liya looked drap-tastic in this two-toned gown.

Fireboy’s first outfit was an all-black ensemble with a green Christian Dior jacket.

Olamide at the Headies [Instagram/Photomanlife] Pulse Nigeria

Olamide wore an all-white look. He wore a white jacket, hoody, trousers and shades. It's interesting to note how Nigerian musicians never wear suits for award shows.

Ayra Starr at the headies [Instagram/photomanlife] Pulse Nigeria

Ayra Starr kept it Gen Z in a short, gold halterneck gown to pick up her award, spot her signature braids.

Mariam Timmer kept it simple and classy in DNA by iconicinvanity. They are famous for their interesting cuts and shapes.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
