She made her name on the latest season of Big Brother Naija and since then, Cee-C has become a household name. Check out her latest style venture.

She's a trained lawyer, a reality TV star and now the owner of her own clothing line. Is there anything Cee-C can't do?!

Cee-C has dropped some heat on the timeline in the form of her latest venture 'Ceegar'. Ceegar is a chic, comfortable and affordable athleisure line by Cee-C herself. The reality TV star unveiled the brand’s first collection along with a brand new site to go with it.

The collection features gym- friendly pieces, sweatshirt co-ords and super lush loungewear.

She announced the launch of the new collection on her Instagram page and wrote:

This has been a long time coming but @officialceegar is finally here , and I have never been so excited and terrified at the same time . Everyone who knows me, knows the gym is my solace for both my mental and physical fitness and I am sure many can agree that there are very limited options available in regards to gym apparel in Lagos . Well , I decided to do something about that by starting my own line and also sourcing from other designers to increase availability.

There are so many times i beat myself up for taking on this project at the busiest time of my life; this took a lot of sleepless nights , sweat, tears and money. I almost gave up so many times but thank God for a Resilient spirit.

My baby is finally here y’all and i am so emotional . Thank you to the people that worked with me on this , Words cannot express my gratitude. We still have so much work to do but today we celebrate ! To my amazing Spartans, your unwavering support and RESILIENCE keeps me going, Thank you . To my family , what would I do without your love ? I just added my favorite title yet to my name ….