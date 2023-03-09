Aso-Ebi ladies slay: Jemima Osunde is our guide to class and decency

One common sentiment among all wedding guests is how some aso-ebi ladies seem to have their cleavage pouring out of their dresses, it’s not classy at all.

Of course, your body is nobody’s business, but you can be sexy and still be classy. Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, guides you on what to do.

Mid-length Ankara gown

For those weddings where you only bought three yards of Ankara, a short, one-arm gown and pumps is a classy way to make a fashion statement.

Corset gown

Corsets are still very much on trend and because Jemima is naturally slender, it doesn’t make her look puffed up and uncomfortable. The style is simple and cute, especially the bell sleeves. Be reassured your tailor won’t mess this style up.

Halter Neck gown

Halter necks are simple and extremely gorgeous, also a style your tailor won’t mess up and help you look decent and sexy. Also, we love her headgear.

The little cleavage