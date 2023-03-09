Aso-ebi ladies are usually friends of the bride who bought lace or Ankara outfits and dance with her at the wedding.
Aso-Ebi ladies slay: Jemima Osunde is our guide to class and decency
Here's how to slay decently with your aso-ebi.
One common sentiment among all wedding guests is how some aso-ebi ladies seem to have their cleavage pouring out of their dresses, it’s not classy at all.
Of course, your body is nobody’s business, but you can be sexy and still be classy. Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, guides you on what to do.
Mid-length Ankara gown
For those weddings where you only bought three yards of Ankara, a short, one-arm gown and pumps is a classy way to make a fashion statement.
Corset gown
Corsets are still very much on trend and because Jemima is naturally slender, it doesn’t make her look puffed up and uncomfortable. The style is simple and cute, especially the bell sleeves. Be reassured your tailor won’t mess this style up.
Halter Neck gown
Halter necks are simple and extremely gorgeous, also a style your tailor won’t mess up and help you look decent and sexy. Also, we love her headgear.
The little cleavage
Jemima teases with a little cleavage but not so much. We love how stylish the upper bodice is, yet the style can be easily replicated. Another thing we noticed is how you don’t have to wear a gele for every wedding, bring out your favourite wig and slay with it.
