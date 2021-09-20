The 90s was just before the turn of the century and it continued the wildness of the 70s and 80s.
A look into the iconic fashion of the 90s
The 90s would forever be iconic in fashion.
There were so many pop culture influences in the 90s because of the dominance of Hip-Hop and R&B with its attendant culture.
Curators of pop culture in music were Puff Daddy, 2 Pac, LL Cool J, Notorious B.I.G, Aaliyah, Janet Jackson etc.
T.V shows such as 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', 'Beverly Hills 90210', and movies like 'Clueless' and 'Bring It On' shaped pop culture to date.
The 90s were arguably the coolest era. That period influenced the 21st century and continue to do so in movies, music, art, and even literature.
The 90s were known for; plaid Miniskirt, low waist trousers 3. Crop tops, silk scarfs, fur coats, slip dresses, dungarees, jeans jackets, berets, platform heels.
For women, the 90s did not only dominate with fashion; beauty, tiny braids, box braids, headbands, Bantu knots, and straight wigs were also popular at that time.
For men
With Hip-Hop shaping the entire landscape of urban culture, what we saw was more athletic wear like; baseball jackets, baseball hats which were popularized by Jay Z
Bandanas, basketball jersey, durags, baggy Trousers, oversized T-shirts, graphic T-shirts, tracksuits.
Air Jordans were made popular by Michael Jordan. Companies like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Puma became household names.
Whatever exists now has existed before, there is nothing new under the sun. Can you see these outfits still being worn today?
