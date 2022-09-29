RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

6 pictures that prove Liquorose has a new glow - and we are definitely feeling it!

Temi Iwalaiye

Who else has noticed something different about Liquorose?

We are digging her new style [Instagram/Liquorose]
We are digging her new style [Instagram/Liquorose]

There’s nothing that unlocks a woman's sexiness more than moving on from relationship where she deserved better.

The aftermath of a bad relationship is usually enjoying life, and we feel Liquorose typifies that because she is certainly wearing less and going out more.

This former Big Brother Naija Housemate, dancer and influencer is giving us the right aesthetics on her Instagram despite her very public breakup with fellow housemate, Emmanuel Umoh.

This is not to say that she hasn’t always been a beautiful woman, but there’s a glow about her these days that’s undeniable.

How would you catch Liquorose on Instagram these days? She shows off her natural body gleefully in shorts, bikini photos and even boots.

Her style is becoming bolder, she is suddenly more sure of herself, taking few fashion risks that usually pay off. From wearing more vibrant colours to showing off her body, we are seeing a shift in her style.

Her bone-straight wigs are laid to perfection and her makeup pops like she lives our black queens in the UK.

There’s something about her that feels like a Lizzo song, 'she’s giving boss bitch' or a Beyonce song where she is 'the one of one and the only one.'

Whoever is styling her is doing such a good job as we are certainly loving and more appreciative of how she dresses and looks now.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

