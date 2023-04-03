5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

Recreations are part of life because it’s normal to get inspired by others. We have to give it up to her team who always make her outfits look exactly like the celebrities and even better.

Here are five times she recreated her looks.

Beyonce

Pulse Nigeria

The first time is the coral gown worn by Beyonce in one of her 'Black is King' music videos. She wore it for a movie premiere and we had to say, she killed it.

Beyonce

Pulse Nigeria

The second time, Nengi copies Beyonce’s entire look, the pose, hair, outfit, and shoes. The only difference is Nengi’s bright red lipstick.

Jennifer Lopez

Pulse Nigeria

On her 23rd birthday, Nengi channelled J Lo who was modelling for a shoe brand. From the hair to the outfit, Nengi looked identical to J Lo and fabulous.

Nicki Minaj

Pulse Nigeria

Nicki wore this red outfit for the premiere of Rupaul’s Dagrace show in 2020. Nigeria’s reality TV star, Nengi Hampson almost looks identical to Nicki Minaj, who laid her red frontal wig perfectly and wore a red leotard and a sheer see-through gown, with some beading on the wrist and the bodice.

Rihanna

Pulse Nigeria