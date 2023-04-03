The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five times Nengi has recreated her outfits that look exactly like other A-list celebrities.

Nengi recreated looks from many celebrities
Recreations are part of life because it’s normal to get inspired by others. We have to give it up to her team who always make her outfits look exactly like the celebrities and even better.

Here are five times she recreated her looks.

Nengi and Beyonce in similar outfits [instagram]
Nengi and Beyonce in similar outfits [instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The first time is the coral gown worn by Beyonce in one of her 'Black is King' music videos. She wore it for a movie premiere and we had to say, she killed it.

Nengi and Beyonce posing alike [instagram]
Nengi and Beyonce posing alike [instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The second time, Nengi copies Beyonce’s entire look, the pose, hair, outfit, and shoes. The only difference is Nengi’s bright red lipstick.

Nengi recreated Jennifer Lopez's look [Instagram]
Nengi recreated Jennifer Lopez's look [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

On her 23rd birthday, Nengi channelled J Lo who was modelling for a shoe brand. From the hair to the outfit, Nengi looked identical to J Lo and fabulous.

Nengi looks like Nicki Minaj in new pictures [Instagram]
Nengi looks like Nicki Minaj in new pictures [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
Nicki wore this red outfit for the premiere of Rupaul’s Dagrace show in 2020. Nigeria’s reality TV star, Nengi Hampson almost looks identical to Nicki Minaj, who laid her red frontal wig perfectly and wore a red leotard and a sheer see-through gown, with some beading on the wrist and the bodice.

Nengi recreated a look from Rihanna's Vogue cover [Instagram/vogue]
Nengi recreated a look from Rihanna's Vogue cover [Instagram/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

Nengi also recreated this short mini gown that’s essentially see-through that Rihanna wore on the cover of Vogue Italia in 2021. She even wore a very similar wig.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

